Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,631 shares of company stock worth $9,014,842. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,247,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,479,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

