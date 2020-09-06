Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.22.

NYSE:FN opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $2,173,113.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,613 shares of company stock worth $3,364,750. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

