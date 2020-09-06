Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,727 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,846 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.08. 24,568,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,727,580. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

