Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Up 11.9% in August

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $4,425,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

