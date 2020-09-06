Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ EPM opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.77.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

