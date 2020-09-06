Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
NASDAQ EPM opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.77.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.