Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives $13.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 292,880 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 501,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 364,848 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVH opened at $13.77 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

