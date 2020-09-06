Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.65% of Eversource Energy worth $164,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

NYSE:ES remained flat at $$86.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,197,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

