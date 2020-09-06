Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,775 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.23% of Evergy worth $147,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.70.

Evergy stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. 1,890,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,871. Evergy has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

