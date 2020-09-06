Evercore Wealth Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,815 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3,447.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $99.80 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Cfra lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

