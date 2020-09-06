Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

