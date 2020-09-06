Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network increased its position in FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $226.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.07. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $231.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.