Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Chairman Sells $1,196,825.76 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $1,196,825.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,587,197.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jaime Wallace Ellertson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,971 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total value of $1,193,338.41.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 0.46. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVBG. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

