EvenCoin (EVN) Market Cap Hits $117,619.74

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $117,619.74 and $696,537.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00075025 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00271406 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044648 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000460 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009554 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.