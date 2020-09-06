Ether-1 (ETHO) Market Capitalization Achieves $181,356.57

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Ether-1 has a market cap of $181,356.57 and $13,821.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00062892 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,839,878 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.