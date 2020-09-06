Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

URBN opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095 over the last ninety days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.