Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 98,626 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.93. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

