Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151,261 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,360 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,139,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.