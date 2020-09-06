Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $346.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $363.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

