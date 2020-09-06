Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $941,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.49.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $516.05 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

