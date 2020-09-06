Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.