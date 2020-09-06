Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $651,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.84, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 808,041 shares of company stock worth $160,984,288. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average of $179.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

