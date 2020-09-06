Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

