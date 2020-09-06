Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 696 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE opened at $277.32 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $291.09. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.44.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,331 shares of company stock valued at $19,743,120 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.