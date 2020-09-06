Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Fiserv by 8.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 92.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 8,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $3,102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,747,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,076,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,817,285 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.32.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

