Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,259 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $105.96 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

