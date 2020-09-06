Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 496.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 74.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 83.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

LDOS stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

