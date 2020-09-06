Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Paypal by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 96,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $191.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.