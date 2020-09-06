ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €11.20 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.97 ($11.73).

Shares of ENI opened at €7.64 ($8.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a fifty-two week high of €14.59 ($17.17). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.87.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

