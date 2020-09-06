Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Engie alerts:

ENGIY stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Engie has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.