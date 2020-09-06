Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Short Interest Update

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 30th total of 11,840,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

UUUU stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Energy Fuels by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. TCF National Bank bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

