Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Down 21.2% This Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $655,489.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00679453 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005296 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002160 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005577 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinBene, Coinall, Bittrex, Kucoin, BitForex, DEx.top, Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

