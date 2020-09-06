Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $149.55. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.92.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $150.91 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $142.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average of $150.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $2,199,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,132,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,084,615.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,349.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

