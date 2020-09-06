Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $291,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,133 shares of company stock worth $11,906,596. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

