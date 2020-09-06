Elastos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.07 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00017210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bit-Z, LBank and Kucoin. Elastos has a market cap of $30.53 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00118361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00215300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.01600214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00169808 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Kucoin, BCEX, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

