eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $378.36 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 25.99%.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,100 in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

