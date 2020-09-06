Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $236,603.16. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,066.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,290,503. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

