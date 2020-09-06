EBCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $424,812.57 and approximately $5,404.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.42 or 0.05156799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

