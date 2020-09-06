East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 39.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

