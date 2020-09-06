Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. Eagle Materials comprises 2.3% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Third Avenue Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Eagle Materials worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 12.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,687,000 after purchasing an additional 135,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 79,621 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.99. 264,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,305. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.