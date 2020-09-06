Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 82.0% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 24,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

