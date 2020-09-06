Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.28, but opened at $41.11. Domo shares last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 4,240 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Domo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 3.06.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

