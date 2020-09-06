Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 55,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,756,000 after acquiring an additional 185,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,802 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $15.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.81. 857,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,745. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.