Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

D stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

