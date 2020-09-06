Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DLMAF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollarama from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $40.74.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.