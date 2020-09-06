Dods Group (LON:DODS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dods Group (LON:DODS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:DODS opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Friday. Dods Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01.

Dods Group Company Profile

Dods Group plc, a publishing company, engages in the provision of information and insights into the political and public policy environments primarily in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France. The company is involved in the provision of books and magazines; curation and aggregation of information and data; and provision of services through a combination of online information and digital services, training courses, conferences and events publications, and other media.

