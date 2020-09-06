Dods Group (LON:DODS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dods Group (LON:DODS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON:DODS opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.05) on Friday. Dods Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01.
Dods Group Company Profile
