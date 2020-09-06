DMarket (DMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.29 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. DMarket has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $145,154.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMarket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00118361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00215300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.01600214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00169808 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.