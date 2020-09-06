Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 4,594,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,074. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

