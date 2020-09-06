Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €8.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.37 ($7.50).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €8.14 ($9.57) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.45.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

