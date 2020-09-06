Deutsche Bank Downgrades Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Hold

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $216.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.45. Docusign has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,903,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Docusign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,558,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Docusign by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after buying an additional 415,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after buying an additional 212,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

