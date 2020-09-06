Desjardins Comments on Dollarama Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a research report issued on Thursday, September 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$844.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.25 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOL. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.40.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$49.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$34.70 and a 1-year high of C$53.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total value of C$3,843,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,093,868.80. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total transaction of C$192,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,312,141.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 10.16%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

